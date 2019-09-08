Manhattan Assocs Com (MANH) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increases Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com (MANH) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 905,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89 million, down from 916,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 331,875 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 56,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 808,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.68 million, up from 752,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.31M for 76.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 487,267 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 203,957 shares. Asset owns 3,709 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 122,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 119,220 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 39,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Group LP owns 0.71% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 394,790 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 11,557 shares. 242,488 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Voya Inv Limited Company accumulated 36,090 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.18M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 22,872 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.94 million shares.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates’ First Mover Advantage May Unlock Growth As Omnichannel Retail Takes Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: T, MANH, FIVE – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lamps Plus Lights the Way With Manhattan Point of Sale – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 23,061 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 12,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co, a Japan-based fund reported 27,855 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 654,394 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 64,590 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 220,649 shares. Citizens Northern has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,310 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 1.99% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 104,324 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bailard Inc reported 6,339 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 1.08% or 47,299 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 413 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Co accumulated 247,136 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,398 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.38% or 262,314 shares in its portfolio.