Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holder Rgm Capital Has Raised Position by $7.52 Million; Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Vf (VFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 809,934 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 136,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.59M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 188,504 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Vermont accumulated 0.09% or 12,531 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 640,528 shares stake. Choate Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1,700 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability invested in 2.06% or 648,055 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 11,803 shares. 3,458 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. First Citizens State Bank And Tru reported 22,621 shares. The Ohio-based Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 35,608 shares. First National reported 0.23% stake. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.68% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Allied Advisory Service Inc owns 49,460 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.69% or 20,850 shares in its portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) by 6,849 shares to 16,148 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 20,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,567 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

