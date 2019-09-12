Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 68 9.16 N/A 1.48 57.62 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.31 N/A 1.53 100.91

In table 1 we can see Manhattan Associates Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. salesforce.com inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of salesforce.com inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Manhattan Associates Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta means Manhattan Associates Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, salesforce.com inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00

$96 is Manhattan Associates Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.53%. Competitively the consensus price target of salesforce.com inc. is $187.36, which is potential 19.85% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that salesforce.com inc. seems more appealing than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Associates Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.4% respectively. 1.5% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Manhattan Associates Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.