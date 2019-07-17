Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 59 7.83 N/A 1.57 41.33 Red Violet Inc. 9 6.76 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Manhattan Associates Inc. and Red Violet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and Red Violet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Red Violet Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Associates Inc. and Red Violet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.7% respectively. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.2% of Red Violet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Red Violet Inc. 20.48% 36.61% 34.41% 66.39% 76.37% 48.37%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Red Violet Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.