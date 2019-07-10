Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 58 7.87 N/A 1.57 41.33 Model N Inc. 17 4.58 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and Model N Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta means Manhattan Associates Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Model N Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Manhattan Associates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Manhattan Associates Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Model N Inc. is $23, which is potential 11.60% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares and 75.5% of Model N Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Model N Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.