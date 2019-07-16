Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

This is a contrast between Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 59 7.93 N/A 1.57 41.33 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Manhattan Associates Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Ideanomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ideanomics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares and 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.