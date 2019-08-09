Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 63 9.32 N/A 1.48 57.62 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.28 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 highlights Manhattan Associates Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GlobalSCAPE Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Manhattan Associates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.8%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.