Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 62 8.58 N/A 1.48 57.62 Domo Inc. 33 4.72 N/A -5.39 0.00

Demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Domo Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Domo Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Domo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Domo Inc. has a consensus price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 59.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Associates Inc. and Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Domo Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Domo Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.