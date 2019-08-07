Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 63 9.01 N/A 1.48 57.62 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.51 N/A 0.11 77.24

In table 1 we can see Manhattan Associates Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Manhattan Associates Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.