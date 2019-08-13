Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 64 9.24 N/A 1.48 57.62 Cloudera Inc. 10 3.27 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Cloudera Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cloudera Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Manhattan Associates Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s upside potential is 8.70% at a $92 average price target. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 138.10%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cloudera Inc. is looking more favorable than Manhattan Associates Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Cloudera Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.5%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend while Cloudera Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cloudera Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.