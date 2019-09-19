Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 69 8.93 N/A 1.48 57.62 Adobe Inc. 282 12.76 N/A 5.42 55.15

In table 1 we can see Manhattan Associates Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Adobe Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Manhattan Associates Inc. is currently more expensive than Adobe Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.37% and an $96 average price target. On the other hand, Adobe Inc.’s potential upside is 13.21% and its average price target is $316.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Manhattan Associates Inc. looks more robust than Adobe Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.