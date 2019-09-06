Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Forms $82.92 Double Top; QCR Holdings (QCRH) Sentiment Is 2

QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 54 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 27 cut down and sold stock positions in QCR Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.13 million shares, up from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding QCR Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) formed double top with $90.38 target or 9.00% above today’s $82.92 share price. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) has $5.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 471,245 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $565.23 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

Endicott Management Co holds 14.3% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. for 431,079 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 681,035 shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 335,646 shares. The Ohio-based Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 3.3% in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 352,756 shares.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 281 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Eagle Asset Inc reported 643,813 shares. 14,633 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 106,145 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,709 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 62,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 152,103 shares. Paloma Commerce stated it has 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 9,277 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 1.18M shares. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 16 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.54M for 76.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.