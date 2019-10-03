Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Shorts at EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS ORDINARY (KPIFF) Raised By 109.52%

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 37.21% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. MANH’s profit would be $17.37M giving it 74.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 348,559 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) had an increase of 109.52% in short interest. KPIFF’s SI was 4,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 109.52% from 2,100 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF)’s short sellers to cover KPIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.22% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0694. About 2,000 shares traded. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Europe and North America. The company has market cap of $11.51 million. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3, a family of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the high-density Wi-Fi and Internet of Things markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are primarily used in convention centers, stadiums, large enterprises, shopping malls, and public areas for access control, offload, and location based services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Manhattan Associates, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 3,832 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 22,218 shares. Vanguard Gp has 6.72 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 4,600 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Intll Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 126,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 9,217 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Quantitative Invest Lc owns 9,536 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 4,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0% or 8,319 shares. 446,300 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 0% or 45 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 62,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0.02% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 19.43% above currents $80.38 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12.