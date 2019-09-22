Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Contrasting side by side

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 70 9.11 N/A 1.48 57.62 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.67 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 highlights Manhattan Associates Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SPS Commerce Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manhattan Associates Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SPS Commerce Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPS Commerce Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Manhattan Associates Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $96, with potential upside of 14.96%. Competitively SPS Commerce Inc. has an average price target of $78.33, with potential upside of 61.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that SPS Commerce Inc. looks more robust than Manhattan Associates Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares and 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPS Commerce Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.