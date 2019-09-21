Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Contrasting side by side

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 70 9.11 N/A 1.48 57.62 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.95 N/A -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Manhattan Associates Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Rapid7 Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Rapid7 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 14.96% for Manhattan Associates Inc. with average target price of $96. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential upside is 18.14% and its average target price is $61.29. The information presented earlier suggests that Rapid7 Inc. looks more robust than Manhattan Associates Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.9%. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 2.8% are Rapid7 Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has stronger performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Rapid7 Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.