Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Manhattan Associates Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.60% 29.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Manhattan Associates Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. N/A 65 57.62 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Manhattan Associates Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

With consensus target price of $96, Manhattan Associates Inc. has a potential upside of 11.49%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 135.80%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Manhattan Associates Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manhattan Associates Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Manhattan Associates Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Manhattan Associates Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.