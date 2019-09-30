Mangrove Partners Upped Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX); Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Its Position by $521,500

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $150.71. About 232,543 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 801,178 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 11,398 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 404,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 394,565 shares. Moreover, Armistice Ltd Com has 1.21% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 5.00M shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Legal And General Gru Public Limited accumulated 24,188 shares. Tanaka Management holds 2.65% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 225,584 shares. Alphamark Advsrs invested in 2,208 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 13,251 shares. Knott David M invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Gp Inc One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 76,416 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 56,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 17,148 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn has invested 0.34% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.1% or 207,900 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 185,444 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust reported 158 shares stake. 24,497 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Old Bancorp In holds 0.08% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 9,838 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 56,390 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 3,861 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 471,301 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4,381 shares. 50,021 were reported by Alyeska Investment Group Inc L P. Amer Century Companies owns 427,140 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Hwg Lp has 0.15% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1,051 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).