Mangrove Partners Upped Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding; Hennessy Advisors Stake in Washington Fed (WAFD) Cut by $420,000 as Stock Price Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 156,369 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 31,678 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5 were accumulated by Bartlett & Company Limited Company. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 8,104 shares. Invesco Limited has 18,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc reported 8,241 shares stake. Voya Invest Lc accumulated 2,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Mangrove Prns holds 3.92% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 300,791 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Blackrock Inc invested in 1.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 2,360 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 2,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 6,965 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 6,800 shares.

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $50.69 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 30,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).