Mangrove Partners Upped Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) as Valuation Declined; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $348,517 as Share Price Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 1,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 8,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 9,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $369.13. About 965,777 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 669,452 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.47 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,634 shares to 150,156 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (Prn) (VXUS).

