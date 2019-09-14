Mangrove Partners Upped Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Decreased Stake by $313,908

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 380,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74 million, up from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $639.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 7.73M shares traded or 364.94% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 2,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 50,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 53,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 16/03/2018 – CINEWORLD GROUP PLC CINE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 310P FROM 300P; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 76,416 shares. 12,953 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Armistice Limited has 1.21% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 23,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 56,400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 404,030 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 163,400 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 76,373 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). American Group Inc Inc owns 61,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 4.86M shares. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 50,383 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 491,565 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd reported 0.35% stake. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset holds 3.37% or 44,979 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2.75M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca reported 0.9% stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.04% or 572 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited has 100,984 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,514 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability invested in 134 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Los Angeles Capital & Equity holds 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 957,026 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $371.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,380 shares to 61,591 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.