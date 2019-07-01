Mangrove Partners Trimmed Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million as Share Value Declined; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increases Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.405. About 136,974 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP)

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 209,657 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Announces Change in Chairman of the Board of Directors and Appoints Katherine Hatcher as Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings To Present At The Argus Marpol Strategy Summit – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Acquisition of US Oil & Refining Co. – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NovaBay Trades Higher After Compliance Plan Accepted By NYSE – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “China Green Agriculture, Inc. Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Stock Split – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,898 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 166,194 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 384,995 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 10,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Cypress Capital (Wy) holds 0% or 700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 93,405 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 14,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,802 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 100 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 83,309 shares stake.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.45M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 124,780 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.