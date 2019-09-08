Mangrove Partners Stake In Zafgen (ZFGN) Was Lifted; As Nike Cl (NKE) Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6962. About 1.38 million shares traded or 190.64% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw accumulated 108,384 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,532 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co has 1.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 28,200 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,505 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.42% or 539,509 shares. Seatown Pte holds 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 123,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 113,792 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,343 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Hanseatic Management Services holds 7,360 shares. 14,151 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Ci Invs holds 0.52% or 1.11M shares. Stack Mgmt holds 2.06% or 203,849 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06B for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.