Mangrove Partners Stake In Zafgen (ZFGN) Was Increased; Omers Administration Position in 51Job (JOBS) Has Increased by $1.82 Million as Stock Declined

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 506.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 23,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 4,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 116,319 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.0115 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7205. About 372,559 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 28,300 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 8,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,372 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).