Mangrove Partners Stake in Green Plains (GPRE) Boosted by $17.00 Million as Market Value Declined; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Raised by $74.17 Million Its Position

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1521.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 372,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 397,226 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.18 million, up from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 326,644 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 95,238 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire" on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "1 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Wall Street Is Overlooking – The Motley Fool" published on March 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Green Plains to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Green Plains 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Green Plains Acquires Bartlett Cattle Company Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 893,900 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.