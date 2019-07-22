Mangrove Partners Raised Its Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $5.44 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 827,037 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82 million, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.46. About 1.43 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trustco Retail Bank N Y has 0.9% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 12,251 shares. Moreover, Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43,500 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 9.38M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 1.01% or 3,350 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited stated it has 4,651 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 107,176 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 4,649 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.32% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 10,576 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fruth Investment has 29,674 shares. Advisory Services Networks Llc reported 5,351 shares. Eastern Comml Bank holds 4,529 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Moreover, Voya Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Art Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 11,624 shares. 1.13M are owned by Northern. 197,594 are held by Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corporation. 87,489 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Mangrove Prtn holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 3.46 million shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 66,160 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Vanguard has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Hawk Ridge Cap LP has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,245 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% or 15,319 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.