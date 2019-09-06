Mangrove Partners Position in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Upped by $1.62 Million as Shares Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined, Shareholder State Street Upped Its Position

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 185,598 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M

State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 8.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 171.71M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 billion, up from 162.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 3.92M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fly Leasing’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 37,234 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bainco reported 1.44% stake. Antipodean Advsr stated it has 2.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Diversified Trust invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 2.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 93,801 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd has 1.63% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,772 shares. Victory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 647,541 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 1.15M shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors Inc stated it has 3.42 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kistler has invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7,648 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest owns 271,800 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 220,067 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 79,080 shares to 913,826 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 9,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,167 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica S A (NYSE:TEF).