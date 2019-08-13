Mangrove Partners Position in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Lifted as Shares Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Position in Cyrusone (CONE) as Share Price Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 44.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.67 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 491,755 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 88,351 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Impact Extra Space Storage (EXR) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Surpasses Q1 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Cowen 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,000 shares to 14.62M shares, valued at $1.10B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 44,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oakbrook Investments Llc owns 5,850 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 434,233 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 350 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 21,125 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 124,817 shares. Amp Cap Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 188,811 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 39,752 shares. 143,151 are owned by Westpac Banking. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP has 287,930 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 500 shares. Kistler owns 284 shares. 459,172 are owned by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 73,505 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 165,587 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.