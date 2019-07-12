Mangrove Partners Maintains Position in Zafgen (ZFGN); Opus Investment Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $488,000; Stock Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 1.43 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 73,452 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zafgen Announces Regulatory Update on ZGN-1061 Nasdaq:ZFGN – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zafgen’s ZGN-1061 shows positive action in mid-stage T2D study; shares up 26% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Inc holds 11,468 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,683 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 34,400 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,210 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 33,290 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Main Street Research Ltd Liability accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,565 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,957 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Communication stated it has 62,518 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.40M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 4,962 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 12,343 were accumulated by Howard Capital. Exchange Capital invested 1.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.39% or 28,846 shares.