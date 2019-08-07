Mangrove Partners Lowered Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Cut Its Hackett Group (HCKT) Stake as Shares Rose

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 26,533 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 81,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 207,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 288,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 58,213 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 02/04/2018 – It’s clear Hackett sees a company that is too slow in too many areas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hackett Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCKT); 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Rev $72.7M; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 171,703 shares to 475,380 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

