Mangrove Partners Lifted Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Raised Stake by $5.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 3.92M shares traded or 102.42% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04 million, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $280.5. About 1.18M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

