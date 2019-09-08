Mangrove Partners Increases Position in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Price Rose While Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 55,091 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 660,903 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,854 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% or 6,372 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com owns 1.07 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co stated it has 0.33% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 14.76M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 27,503 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ibis Cap Partners Llp holds 13.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 35,241 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 1.89M shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 118,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scout Investments holds 218,435 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd reported 4,625 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 179,985 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 3,629 shares stake.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $175.33M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Marcato Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.07% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has 6 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 23 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 0% or 15,032 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 291 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 8,104 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 39,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 90,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bancorp Of America De holds 23,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 26,044 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 134,662 shares. Millennium Management Ltd owns 27,303 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.