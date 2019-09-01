Mangrove Partners Increased Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding by $497,222 as Stock Price Declined; Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Decreased Stake by $19.94 Million as Shares Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 41,084 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 293,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 208,535 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, down from 501,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,966 shares. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 136,167 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.87% or 372,412 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 4,000 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 5,909 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 76,883 shares. M reported 5,465 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or invested in 1.44% or 65,452 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 527,123 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.18% stake. Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7,100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,679 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Covington Management holds 73,043 shares. West Coast Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 5,128 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 136,099 shares to 444,615 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 100,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Financial Inc.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

