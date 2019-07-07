Mangrove Partners Increased Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) by $1.62 Million; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Claar Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 89,344 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,200 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated accumulated 232 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 15,157 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 3,000 shares. 194,384 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 45,520 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested in 1,231 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp, Florida-based fund reported 13,366 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company holds 149,481 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,392 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc reported 48,940 shares. Benin owns 2,605 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co reported 4,795 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,698 shares.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

