Mangrove Partners Increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position by $5.44 Million; Genpact Limited (G) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.67M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.00 million, up from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 436,217 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.62 million market cap company. It closed at $4.07 lastly. It is down 6.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 36,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Co owns 108,725 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1.45M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 246,290 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard accumulated 0.02% or 13.67M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 190,929 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. 6,867 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. Fort Lp accumulated 74,011 shares. Legal And General Group Public Llc accumulated 116,551 shares. Mirae Asset Investments has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 9,225 shares. Summit Creek Limited Co stated it has 7,710 shares. 107,631 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.55 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 1.20 million shares to 15.58 million shares, valued at $379.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 74,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,169 are held by Sei Investments Company. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 213,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 41,149 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 124,260 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 67,107 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 26,145 shares. Pura Vida Investments has 0.33% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 197,594 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Opaleye holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 1.83 million shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 186,708 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 66,160 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

