Mangrove Partners Holds Holding in Zafgen (ZFGN); Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $1.06 Million; Valuation Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 5.13 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8435. About 117,953 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial accumulated 338,902 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,139 were reported by Cibc Asset. 306,267 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Raymond James And Associates reported 0% stake. Monarch Alternative Cap LP owns 0.64% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 13,663 shares. Icahn Carl C owns 99.25M shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 758,945 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.01% or 24.82 million shares. Profund Advsrs owns 57,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontfour Cap Grp owns 8.48% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 725,289 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 363,075 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 205,520 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $94.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.