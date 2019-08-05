Mangrove Partners Holds Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY); Microsoft (MSFT) Position Boosted by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 64,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 59,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 6.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 15,837 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley reported 2,207 shares. Capital Wealth Planning has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Co has 157,646 shares. Paw reported 5,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 4.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.05 million shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Ltd Com accumulated 11.15 million shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9.63 million shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ca holds 5.55% or 112,092 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.94% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Schaller Invest Group holds 3,850 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.49M shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 296,844 shares. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.24 million shares or 6.62% of its portfolio. Fin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605 shares.

