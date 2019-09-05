Mangrove Partners Holding in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Has Raised by $497,222; New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) Holder Beck Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $357,216 as Stock Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 46,989 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 2.01 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 590,472 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 416,879 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 201 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 1.06 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has 3,515 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 134,662 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 23,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 11 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 18,769 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 5,458 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 5,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,100 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock or 1,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 44,652 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 75,930 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 7,580 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 5.42M shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.01% or 32,300 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Century Incorporated accumulated 0% or 31,127 shares. Capital Growth Ltd Partnership reported 2.24% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 4.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 291,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Profund Lc stated it has 23,512 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 546,632 shares.