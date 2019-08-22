Mangrove Partners Holding in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Has Boosted by $1.62 Million; As Globus Medical (GMED) Shares Rose, Strs Ohio Has Decreased Its Holding

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 484,352 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 323,561 shares traded or 57.55% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 54,323 shares to 841,944 shares, valued at $79.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical Appoints Keith Pfeil as Senior Vice President and CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 47,182 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Washington Cap Mgmt Inc has 5,900 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 49,937 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 38,178 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 34,511 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Martingale Asset LP has 154,833 shares. Schroder Gp holds 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 135,300 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.04% or 6,778 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 922,855 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 30,354 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 95,892 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Axa has 893,253 shares.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Textron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fly Leasing Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.