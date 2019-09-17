Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake by $567,320; City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 55,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 80,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 173,607 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.0258 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7493. About 188,642 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested in 0% or 996,075 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Alberta Management stated it has 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Principal Fin Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 800,025 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 93,700 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 25,684 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Marathon Asset Management LP invested in 100,000 shares. Legg Mason stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 12,936 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 28,972 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Avenir Corporation, a -based fund reported 152,575 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 518,794 shares.

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.