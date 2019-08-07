Mangrove Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Atlantic Pwr (AT) by $2.88 Million; Home Depot (HD) Position Has Boosted by Decatur Capital Management Inc

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 283,774 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 69,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 55,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 945,194 shares. 65,670 are held by Ancora Limited Liability Co. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,639 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bancorp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 656,606 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 22,307 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management stated it has 74,900 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 281,690 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 222,619 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 155,300 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors New York has 0.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 18,570 shares. Permanens Cap LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Interest Limited Ca stated it has 13,044 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares to 976,559 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 23,444 shares. Invesco stated it has 103,290 shares. 16,680 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Com. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 34,004 shares. The New York-based Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 83,309 shares in its portfolio. Mangrove Partners, New York-based fund reported 7.57 million shares. Walthausen And Communications Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 80,731 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Virtu Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 23,873 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Int Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). First Quadrant Lp Ca, a California-based fund reported 24,108 shares.