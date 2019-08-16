Mangrove Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Atlantic Pwr (AT) as Share Value Rose; Matthew 25 Management Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $2.35 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.335. About 125,346 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $274.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 124,780 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 177,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

