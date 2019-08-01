Mangrove Partners Has Trimmed Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million; Share Value Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Boosted by $382,704

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 80,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 53,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 9,235 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.0162 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3738. About 154,509 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 23,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 232,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 103,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 104,340 shares. D E Shaw & owns 692,345 shares. Virtu Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 17,898 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). 28,916 were accumulated by Sei. 10,805 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com holds 568,045 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.01% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 60,453 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 20,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Int owns 69,217 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares to 976,559 shares, valued at $22.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 33,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 117,461 shares to 843,307 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 53,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,266 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).