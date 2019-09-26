Mangrove Partners Has Raised Its Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holding by $377,402 as Market Valuation Declined; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 50.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 63,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 61,577 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 125,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 124,444 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.0109 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4934. About 209,544 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Menta Limited Company has 82,448 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 980,700 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 102,124 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 42,277 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Company reported 16,845 shares stake. Blb&B Lc has invested 0.17% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). King Luther Cap stated it has 15,809 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Secs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 56,020 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 52,390 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 65,855 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 162,155 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Tudor Et Al reported 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Eii Cap Management reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 137,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,655 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 18,080 shares. Moreover, Intersect Ltd has 0.28% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 50,320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Na has invested 0.07% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Whittier Tru has 671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1.43M shares.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82M for 17.82 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 161,834 shares to 565,714 shares, valued at $25.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Top 200 Etf (IWL) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

