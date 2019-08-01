Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake by $943,390 as Shares Declined; Dearborn Partners Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $436,832; Stock Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 2.74M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 469,534 shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Micro-Cap Biotech Zafgen Plunges To Record Low: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23,368 shares to 492,957 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,928 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.56M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.