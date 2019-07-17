Mangrove Partners Has Increased Position in Zafgen (ZFGN) by $943,390; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Tctc Holdings Upped Stake by $3.06 Million as Shares Rose

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 47,808 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,793 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88 million, up from 172,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 12.12 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bancorp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Natl Pension holds 0.33% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,791 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Keystone Financial Planning has 40,585 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.05% or 436,913 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability owns 96,608 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 543,977 shares. 26,200 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Peoples Fincl Service Corporation accumulated 8,346 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Inv House Lc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eaton Vance has invested 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,015 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,805 shares to 63,512 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,361 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.