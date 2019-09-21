Mangrove Partners Has Increased Position in Suncoke Energy (SXC); Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31 million, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.08M shares traded or 57.82% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

