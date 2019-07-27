Mangrove Partners Has Increased Its Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Position by $5.44 Million; Share Value Rose; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.35 million shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57M shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Catalyst (CPRX) Up on New Drug Application for Firdapse – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2018. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalyst sues FDA over approval of Firdapse competitor in LEMS – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Firdapse License to Include Japan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Ltd Partnership reported 17.88M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) or 87,489 shares. 62,597 were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. 999,787 were reported by Kennedy Capital Management Inc. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0% or 15,089 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 148,765 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,261 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 27,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Company invested in 0% or 41,149 shares. Parametric Llc holds 0% or 186,708 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 112,568 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 12,997 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 459,751 shares in its portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 6,653 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,656 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Tru Division invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Culbertson A N & Com reported 1.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kempen Management Nv stated it has 34,788 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma accumulated 17,401 shares. 780,053 are owned by Willis Counsel. Strs Ohio holds 0.69% or 4.85 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.34 million shares. Westend Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp owns 115,886 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ar Asset Management Incorporated holds 83,138 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York accumulated 8,179 shares.