Mangrove Partners Has Decreased Atlantic Pwr (AT) Position by $2.88 Million; Stock Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.81 Million

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 81,390 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 42,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 293,100 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 250,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.69M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares to 300,791 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 584,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ramaco Res Inc.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.45M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Com reported 23,873 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation has 60,453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 1,370 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 93,405 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Citadel Ltd Co owns 306,097 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,802 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.01% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0% or 14,240 shares. Century invested in 0% or 34,334 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Citigroup has 26,866 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,123 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 14,429 shares or 0.04% of the stock. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 57,330 shares. 13,046 are held by Wendell David Associate Inc. Cibc Ww Mkts has 636,394 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.21% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,965 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.60 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc owns 19,897 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 10,294 shares. The Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 6,181 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Texas-based Hightower Tru Service Lta has invested 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 2,729 shares.