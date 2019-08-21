Mangrove Partners Has Decreased Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Huntington National Bank Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.34 Million

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 16,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 388,872 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.34M, down from 405,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 3.51 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 110,470 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable

