Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding by $497,222; Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Merriman Wealth Management Trimmed Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $111.15. About 89,158 shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares to 168,975 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 6,599 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 117,184 shares. Fred Alger reported 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 521 shares or 0% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.33% or 542 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 148 shares. Meritage Grp LP holds 152,425 shares. Culbertson A N Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 329,685 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp has 139 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,504 shares stake. Greenleaf Trust has 7,545 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 177 are owned by Lipe And Dalton. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44 million shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.